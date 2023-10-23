 Mike McGase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike McGase

Phinsfan4089 said:
Another big game another huge loss.

When will this dude win one?
Click to expand...
I am a bit uncomfortable as well. This offense and the team are unprepared in the big games. Like the other coaches have answers but the dolphins don't. Yes we have a 5-2 and that is ok. But losing to the "elite" everytime is concerning.
 
You don’t understand the first thing about offense if you think they are remotely the same person
 
Drama queen alert!!!

This was probably the least biggest game we will play all year. Buffalo losing guaranteed we stay in first place on top of that it was a non conference game. Just because it was a good team doesn’t make it a big game. The only big games are those that you need to get into the playoffs and those actual playoff games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom