 Mike tomlin | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike tomlin

Subway01 said:
If Mike Tomlin comes available, would you try and get him? I feel like he needs a change of scenery and dolphins desperately needs a culture change.
Click to expand...
not happening but it would be a huge upgrade to at least have a head coach that can speak in plain english and give a decent post game locker room speech! and at least maybe we would run the ball forward on 3rd and 1 as opposed to 7 yards backwards.
 
He would not only be offered the head coaching job by me, but I would offer him head of football operations, the top job, full control, like Parcells had.
 
The only way we land Tomlin is after next season and we'd probabaly have to trade a pick to the Steelers to get him
 
E30M3 said:
Alright, so we're quantifying after the fact now? Okie dokie.
Click to expand...
Just saying, Tomlin without Big Ben is like Belichick without Brady. In the post Big Ben era, Tomlin is the black Marty Schottenheimer. If you want average or slightly above average every year, be my guest. I would like to see the Dolphins win a Super Bowl in my lifetime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom