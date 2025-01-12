not happening but it would be a huge upgrade to at least have a head coach that can speak in plain english and give a decent post game locker room speech! and at least maybe we would run the ball forward on 3rd and 1 as opposed to 7 yards backwards.If Mike Tomlin comes available, would you try and get him? I feel like he needs a change of scenery and dolphins desperately needs a culture change.
Last I checked Tomlin has a ring.All we need is another coach that can get us to the playoffs but no farther, lol.
Last I checked, Big Ben retired, lol. Tomlin will never sniff a ring ever again. For any team.Last I checked Tomlin has a ring.
Alright, so we're quantifying after the fact now? Okie dokie.Last I checked, Big Ben retired, lol. Tomlin will never sniff a ring ever again. For any team.
Just saying, Tomlin without Big Ben is like Belichick without Brady. In the post Big Ben era, Tomlin is the black Marty Schottenheimer. If you want average or slightly above average every year, be my guest. I would like to see the Dolphins win a Super Bowl in my lifetime.Alright, so we're quantifying after the fact now? Okie dokie.