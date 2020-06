1972forever said: I think Vick was probably the most overrated QB of his era. He wasn’t a very accurate passer while having a strong arm. He was much more of a threat as a runner than as a passer.

He was a decent QB but he was certainly not a PROLIFIC QB in the NFL. Click to expand...

I think hindsight on his career shows this, but I remember being blown away by how dynamic he was when he first came in to the league. His first game against the Dolphins was pretty amazing. Canon for an arm and amazing mobility. I kind of wonder what he could have been had he kept his personal life on the straight and narrow and had the right system around him.