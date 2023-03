Mike white would be great. He gets the ball out quickly and knows the system. If we get a guy like Wenttz or another big name it will be a fail. They don't fit with the system. Our backup qbs went 2-10 the last two years.



Mike White-gets the ball out quickly

Gardner Minshew- uses his athletic ability to make things happen line breaks down

Jimmy G- Runs the same system



Guy like Wentz and Teddy Bridgewater falls apart with a bad line, can't make things happen on his own, holds the ball too. He would be obvious fail and we would be in trouble with him.