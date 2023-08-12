Mike White home town fan are we giving up.

I'm not jumping ship on our back up QB's just yet. Seriously though, lol at the doom and gloom on here after the first pre season game. That's what keeps me out of the game threads, be down by 7 pts and you get lots of distracting unenjoyable bashing. Well go on record and test your prognostication skills because about half the times the Fins pull out those games and bashers just look wrong. We still don't completely know what we have MW and ST and we can keep looking to improve the position throughout the season, which Grier failed to do LY but we haven't seen enough from these two to make an educated determination yet.