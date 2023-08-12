 Mike White home town fan are we giving up. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mike White home town fan are we giving up.

Will our current BU Qbs prove to be a major liability this season?

  • Yes

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • No

    Votes: 4 40.0%
  • Total voters
    10
I'm not jumping ship on our back up QB's just yet. Seriously though, lol at the doom and gloom on here after the first pre season game. That's what keeps me out of the game threads, be down by 7 pts and you get lots of distracting unenjoyable bashing. Well go on record and test your prognostication skills because about half the times the Fins pull out those games and bashers just look wrong. We still don't completely know what we have MW and ST and we can keep looking to improve the position throughout the season, which Grier failed to do LY but we haven't seen enough from these two to make an educated determination yet.
 
Back up QBs are irrelevant, so I'm not even sure why this is a discussion. If you're relying on a backup QB to win you a game, you're going to have a bad time. Mike White will be fine as a backup. If Tua misses a game or 2, we need to rely on the Defense and running game to win that game, not the QB. If Tua misses an extended part of the season...well we're just f***ed then. This is true for all 32 teams.
 
He did not have a great game but you have a long body of work history and you know what he is.
The bigger disappointment tome was Skylar. We do not know his ceiling yet. Hopefully next game is better. Maybe play him first.
 
Back up QBs are irrelevant, so I'm not even sure why this is a discussion. If you're relying on a backup QB to win you a game, you're going to have a bad time. Mike White will be fine as a backup. If Tua misses a game or 2, we need to rely on the Defense and running game to win that game, not the QB. If Tua misses an extended part of the season...well we're just f***ed then. This is true for all 32 teams.
I have never played nor coached so you could be right.
However, a guy who can come in and go 4-1, 5-1 is huge.
Was it Bridgewater who did that for the saints a few years ago? And how about Earl Morell taking over for Bob Griese in 1972 and winning all of his starts.
 
I’m hoping Thompson improves and takes QB2 by the reins. I’m not a huge White fan, he really doesn’t show much to me.
 
First off, they are both back ups for a reason. There is definitely a drop off between them and Tua. Mike White led the offense on long drives but just couldn't finish in the redzone. I expect him to clean things up and actually start scoring with more time.
 
Back up QBs are irrelevant, so I'm not even sure why this is a discussion. If you're relying on a backup QB to win you a game, you're going to have a bad time. Mike White will be fine as a backup. If Tua misses a game or 2, we need to rely on the Defense and running game to win that game, not the QB. If Tua misses an extended part of the season...well we're just f***ed then. This is true for all 32 teams.
Pretty much... I want a gambler at the #2 spot, backups rarely win you games because they're good, they just get lucky... Cant get lucky if you're risk averse... ie. Gimme guys like Matt Moore and Fitzpatrick.
 
I have never played nor coached so you could be right.
However, a guy who can come in and go 4-1, 5-1 is huge.
Was it Bridgewater who did that for the saints a few years ago? And how about Earl Morell taking over for Bob Griese in 1972 and winning all of his starts.
Its true in the NFL since QB is basically the end all be all, but not necessarily College or HS. But you make a good point with Morell or even a Nick Foles, but for every one of them you have 50 backups not worth a damn.
 
Skylar's reads are far too slow. Mike White was a 5th round draft pick and has a career 75.4 QB rating.

They'll need to go out and get someone. Hopefully sooner than later.
 
