Mike White Is the Official #2

#2 might not be a bad description for this guy either!
And my point about cutting Skylar and dropping him back to the practice squad still holds. I would have preferred that roster spot go to someone else. Odds of Tua getting hurt not small, but odds of Tua getting hurt, then the backup getting hurt, in the same game, very small! Skylar would still be on the squad to call up to the active roster to give the team 2 QBs the following week.

Dolphins pick White over Thompson to be QB2

Mike White will be the Dolphins' backup quarterback, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday.
www.espn.com

Click to expand...
I would have loved it if MATT CORALL had been picked up on waivers. New England claimed him. Now they have 4 QBs on their roster.
 
I would have loved the chance to claim MATT CORALL off waivers. New England got him. Now they have 4 QBs on their roster.
 
I thought ST would be the no 2. There’s still plenty of time yet lol
 
Not really, but I do wonder why you seem to derive joy from shitting on the team of which you claim to be a fan. Drama queen syndrome perhaps? Crap stirrer maybe? Just plain generally unhappy person?

Everyone wants 53 star players. That is not realistic. For every single move the organization makes, there will be those that would have made a different choice. That is just common sense. The guy hasn't played a single regular season down for us. Can we at least wait until he actually fails to call him a POS?

It would be different if you engaged in rational discourse on both positives and negatives equally, but that is not the case.
 
Best news of the day! This will make a big difference at San Diego on Sunday!!
 
Michael Scott said:
Both QBs are absolutely terrible so it’s whatever, IMO. Keep QB1 healthy please.
Click to expand...
They really are pretty bad. Their purpose is to fill in for a quarter or two. There’s zero chance either of them start an extended amount of games For a SB caliber team.
 
