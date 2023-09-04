Mike White Is the Official #2

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 384
- Reaction score
- 767
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
#2 might not be a bad description for this guy either!
And my point about cutting Skylar and dropping him back to the practice squad still holds. I would have preferred that roster spot go to someone else. Odds of Tua getting hurt not small, but odds of Tua getting hurt, then the backup getting hurt, in the same game, very small! Skylar would still be on the squad to call up to the active roster to give the team 2 QBs the following week.
And my point about cutting Skylar and dropping him back to the practice squad still holds. I would have preferred that roster spot go to someone else. Odds of Tua getting hurt not small, but odds of Tua getting hurt, then the backup getting hurt, in the same game, very small! Skylar would still be on the squad to call up to the active roster to give the team 2 QBs the following week.
Dolphins pick White over Thompson to be QB2
Mike White will be the Dolphins' backup quarterback, coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday.
www.espn.com