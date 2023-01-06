Mike White trending toward being out

Martel13
Dolphins were 1.5 dogs then suddenly jumped to 2.5 favorites
Was thinking they could also be positioning for the draft but I’m sure they’d love to knock the Phins outThe ribs hit he took (once again) last week looked pretty rough. He's really taken some hits this year. Glennon vs Flacco. Battle of the necks. Lol
They only gave up 17 last week. Teddy and the offense gave up 6Honestly I don't think it matters.
The defense will give up 20 pts whether it's Patrick Mahomes or Steve Urkel playing QB.
No one can hold Mac Jones to 3, or 10, or 12….Cool story.
Shame it couldn't have been 3, or 10, or 12 like the Chargers, Ravens or Giants or.... ahh whatever.
If they are playing for 2 vs 3 seed it's something. The 2 seed plays Pats, Fins or Steelers. The 3 seed plays Balt, Cin or Chargers. Big difference there. Also, if the 1 seed gets knocked out the 2 seed has homefield throughoutIs Buffalo playing for anything Sunday? If they are AND Flacco is playing Miami will have zero excuse not to make the playoffs. Talk about exhausting all your options to the very last line.