Mike White trending toward being out

The ribs hit he took (once again) last week looked pretty rough. He's really taken some hits this year. Glennon vs Flacco. Battle of the necks. Lol
Was thinking they could also be positioning for the draft but I’m sure they’d love to knock the Phins out

Is Buffalo playing for anything Sunday? If they are AND Flacco is playing Miami will have zero excuse not to make the playoffs. Talk about exhausting all your options to the very last line.
 
Flacco is their best option, I’m sure he will try to play well because he wants a contract for someone next year so he can collect
 
Is Buffalo playing for anything Sunday? If they are AND Flacco is playing Miami will have zero excuse not to make the playoffs. Talk about exhausting all your options to the very last line.
If they are playing for 2 vs 3 seed it's something. The 2 seed plays Pats, Fins or Steelers. The 3 seed plays Balt, Cin or Chargers. Big difference there. Also, if the 1 seed gets knocked out the 2 seed has homefield throughout
 
