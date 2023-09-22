Mina Kimes talking about Dolphins O

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Let's just focus on team performance this season before hypothesizing which coaches we may lose in the future. BTW - McDaniel's system will be very difficult to replicate without multiple speed threats like Tyreek and Waddle and a QB with great passing accuracy. Teams can recruit a Dolphin assistant coach who may fully understand the system but methinks you will need multiple player talent to try to copy it.McD literally made his own system. Teams are going to start plucking the Phins coaches.
Just because I can read sheet music doesn't mean I can play like Mozart.Let's just focus on team performance this season before hypothesizing which coaches we may lose in the future. BTW - McDaniel's system will be very difficult to replicate without multiple speed threats like Tyreek and Waddle and a QB with great passing accuracy. Teams can recruit a Dolphin assistant coach who may fully understand the system but methinks you will need multiple player talent to try to copy it.