 Mina Kimes talking about Dolphins O | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mina Kimes talking about Dolphins O

McD literally made his own system. Teams are going to start plucking the Phins coaches.
 
mrbunglez said:
McD literally made his own system. Teams are going to start plucking the Phins coaches.
Click to expand...
Let's just focus on team performance this season before hypothesizing which coaches we may lose in the future. BTW - McDaniel's system will be very difficult to replicate without multiple speed threats like Tyreek and Waddle and a QB with great passing accuracy. Teams can recruit a Dolphin assistant coach who may fully understand the system but methinks you will need multiple player talent to try to copy it.
 
spiketex said:
Let's just focus on team performance this season before hypothesizing which coaches we may lose in the future. BTW - McDaniel's system will be very difficult to replicate without multiple speed threats like Tyreek and Waddle and a QB with great passing accuracy. Teams can recruit a Dolphin assistant coach who may fully understand the system but methinks you will need multiple player talent to try to copy it.
Click to expand...
Just because I can read sheet music doesn't mean I can play like Mozart.
 
It also, moving forward, will require the team to continue to draft speed players to fit the scheme. We really haven't seen much drafting under McDaniel yet (because they traded away all their picks) to see how that will go. But I'm interested in seeing how they continue to either 1)replenish the system or 2)continually adapt to what they are able to bring in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom