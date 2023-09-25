Through 3 Weeks, our offense is:#1 in total offense#1 in passing offense#1 in rushing offese#1 in PPGWe average FORTY-THREE points per game!We average 135 more yards than the 2nd best offense (Chargers)Have you ever seen a team be number 1 in both rushing AND passing?!We have 3 times as many yards as the Carolina PanthersWe average 2 times as many yards as the Jets (among other teams)This is a professional sport. The disparity should NEVER be this big.Mike McDaniel is playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers.Tua doesn't get touched, gets the ball out historically quick, while simultaneously leading the league in air yards, huge running lanes, defenders so confused they're literally running into each other.On one of the Achane's TDs, Wynn pulled to the right and the run was to the left. It was so cool to watch the linebackers get so confused.There are probably so many more mind blowing stats I'm missing but wow.