Mind blowing theory

I am sitting here watching the Browns and said "why didn't the dolphins do that" on short yardage and my wife says to me "the dolphins are trying to loose".



I told her that doesn't make sense because they don't even have their 1st round pick.



Then she told me this is a "major league" situation. The owner is purposely causing this dysfunction to undermine the team.



Honestly as absurd as it sounds its believable given this cluster we've got going on. I am given this level of incompetence isn't it likely it's done on purpose? Why keep Grier around? I'm half expecting him to get an extension.



Im going into the kitchen now to grab some tin foil and make myself a hat. Might even throw a dolphins logo on it.



Maybe by the time I get back I can get some help figuring out why Ross is pulling a "major league". He doesnt want out of Miami. Spent too much money on the stadium. So whats the motive? Is it the Jets fan in him?