 Mind blowing theory | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mind blowing theory

srdnaty

srdnaty

Practice Squad Punter
Joined
Aug 22, 2003
Messages
850
Reaction score
27
Location
Da Ville
I am sitting here watching the Browns and said "why didn't the dolphins do that" on short yardage and my wife says to me "the dolphins are trying to loose".

I told her that doesn't make sense because they don't even have their 1st round pick.

Then she told me this is a "major league" situation. The owner is purposely causing this dysfunction to undermine the team.

Honestly as absurd as it sounds its believable given this cluster we've got going on. Given this level of incompetence isn't it likely it's done on purpose? Why keep Grier around? I'm half expecting him to get an extension.

Im going into the kitchen now to grab some tin foil and make myself a hat. Might even throw a dolphins logo on it.

Maybe by the time I get back I can get some help figuring out why Ross is pulling a "major league". He doesnt want out of Miami. Spent too much money on the stadium. So whats the motive? Is it the Jets fan in him?
 
Last edited:
A

AMakados10

Active Roster
Joined
Jun 20, 2019
Messages
546
Reaction score
734
Age
38
Location
Florida
My wife got mad at me for grabbing a beer at 9:30 AM when the London game started and said I should grab a box of tissues instead.

Maybe our wives are friends~
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
6,555
Reaction score
8,411
srdnaty said:
I am sitting here watching the Browns and said "why didn't the dolphins do that" on short yardage and my wife says to me "the dolphins are trying to loose".

I told her that doesn't make sense because they don't even have their 1st round pick.

Then she told me this is a "major league" situation. The owner is purposely causing this dysfunction to undermine the team.

Honestly as absurd as it sounds its believable given this cluster we've got going on. I am given this level of incompetence isn't it likely it's done on purpose? Why keep Grier around? I'm half expecting him to get an extension.

Im going into the kitchen now to grab some tin foil and make myself a hat. Might even throw a dolphins logo on it.

Maybe by the time I get back I can get some help figuring out why Ross is pulling a "major league". He doesnt want out of Miami. Spent too much money on the stadium. So whats the motive? Is it the Jets fan in him?
Click to expand...
Your wife thinks the Dolphins are trying to be sexually promiscuous?
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,330
Reaction score
5,355
Location
Garden State
AMakados10 said:
My wife got mad at me for grabbing a beer at 9:30 AM when the London game started and said I should grab a box of tissues instead.

Maybe our wives are friends~
Click to expand...
AMakados10 said:
My wife got mad at me for grabbing a beer at 9:30 AM when the London game started and said I should grab a box of tissues instead.

Maybe our wives are friends~
Click to expand...
Smart woman
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
798
Reaction score
720
Location
Rhode Island
Tua is 1-1 this year. I question that everyone keeps talking about how we are 1-5 and need to replace Tua. I blame Jesse Davis for the way this season is going. And our horrible coaching of the OL. We cannot develop talent. At all.

I feel like if we look around the team all you see is guys being used in ways that force them to play to their weaknesses as opposed to their strengths. Is that intentional? I think that’s the bigger question.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom