 Mind & Heart Predictions... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mind & Heart Predictions...

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
9,504
Reaction score
6,911
Age
59
Location
Miami
Mind (logical) and heart (emotional) predictions for the Superbowl! Who wins each matchup (w)? Explain briefly why you made your MIND prediction. 🤔

My mind projects:

Jaguars
Chicago (w)

Why Jacksonville? It's a Florida team.
Why Chicago? I have lots of family up there.

My heart projects:

Steelers
Seahawks (w)

_
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom