Mind & Heart Predictions...

Charlie Rivers
FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2003
- Messages
- 9,504
- Reaction score
- 6,911
- Age
- 59
- Location
- Miami
Mind (logical) and heart (emotional) predictions for the Superbowl! Who wins each matchup (w)? Explain briefly why you made your MIND prediction.
My mind projects:
Jaguars
Chicago (w)
Why Jacksonville? It's a Florida team.
Why Chicago? I have lots of family up there.
My heart projects:
Steelers
Seahawks (w)
_
My mind projects:
Jaguars
Chicago (w)
Why Jacksonville? It's a Florida team.
Why Chicago? I have lots of family up there.
My heart projects:
Steelers
Seahawks (w)
_