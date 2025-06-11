Minicamp Day 2 Report

Finsup1981
Some quick practice observations as the Miami Dolphins took the field for Wednesday’s second session of mandatory minicamp:
— The defense mixed in some pressure packages on Day 2 of minicamp, and the offensive line held up fairly well early. But then, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. broke through for a practice sack. On the very next play late in practice, Gay intercepted backup quarterback Zach Wilson. After that, safety Dante Trader Jr. blitzed for a sack, and that was followed up by outside linebacker coming off the edge for another sack.
— Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a great pass deep down the sideline to Dee Eskridge that he couldn’t haul in over Storm Duck and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. In 7-on-7, Tagovailoa made multiple connections with Jaylen Waddle, both on an out and underneath over the middle. Tagovailoa just missed running back De’Von Achane long down the sideline as he was blanketed by Gay.
— Melifonwu intercepted a Tagovailoa pass that sailed high over intended receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. It’s unclear if Westbrook ran the wrong route or if Tua overthrew his target, but Melifonwu has now made multiple interceptions playing center field between OTAs and minicamp.
— Wilson had a number of downfield completions, including one to big undrafted receiver Theo Wease. He found Tarik Black downfield over the middle in front of the safeties for a big gain and great connection. Wilson hit tight end Jalin Conyers short middle, underneath to Erik Ezukanma and later found Tahj Washington on a diving catch short. Wilson and Washington connected again on a crossing route in 7s that went for a big gain and then a deep ball tipped by Trader ended up in the hands of Washington.
— Bradley Chubb earned the orange jersey as the player highlighted for his practice performances. It was a long time coming for Chubb, who tore an ACL on Dec. 31, 2023 and missed the entire 2024 season.
— Right tackle Austin Jackson was present Wednesday but watching on the side of offensive line drills. He had a truncated Tuesday minicamp practice.
— Guard James Daniels did individual work for a second consecutive minicamp practice coming off last year’s torn Achilles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He seems to be moving fairly comfortably for his first few practice reps off a serious injury.
— After mostly going through the offseason avoiding catching balls with the surgically repaired right wrist, Tyreek Hill was again seen catching a football running routes on air early in drills.
— Tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were again not seen present for minicamp. Coach Mike McDaniel said Ramsey is an excused absence as he seeks a trade, and Smith is holding out for a new contract, while also the subject of trade talks.
— Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers had undrafted wide receiver Andrew Armstrong open deep, but overthrew him in 7-on-7. Later, the two connected downfield to redeem themselves. Undrafted rookie receiver AJ Henning rebounded from a rough Tuesday practice with an impressive shoestring catch on a pass thrown by Ewers.
— Jordyn Brooks and Quinton Bell had tackles for loss against the run, although defenders were not tackling to the ground. Bell had an exceptional sprint to the outside for his stop on a wide rushing play. K.J. Britt had a would-be tackle for loss against running back Alexander Mattison.
— Matt Dickerson beat Patrick Paul on a team rep, where Paul held him. Rookie defensive tackle Zeek Biggers showed his ability to break through the interior of a line against the run on one stop.
— Storm Duck had a pass breakup against Westbrook-Ikhine on a pass thrown short to the sideline from Tagovailoa.
— Fellow second-year cornerback Isaiah Johnson made a diving pass breakup deep down the sideline against a pass that took time to get to its intended target.
— Rookie cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. had tight coverage on a 7-on-7 pass thrown by Wilson.
— Fullback Alec Ingold dropped a pass from Tua.
