Minimal change to offensive line today.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 11,072
- Reaction score
- 11,263
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Just read Kindley is getting benched and Eich is going to fill in at Guard……….. even though AJax and Davis should be the ones getting benched. Don’t know what these coaches see in those 2 to keep starting them. AJax looked horrid at USC and Davis is a JAG always has been since he became a Dolphin.
My starting line if I was the coach looks like:
Eich,Kindley,Deiter,Little,Hunt.
My starting line if I was the coach looks like:
Eich,Kindley,Deiter,Little,Hunt.