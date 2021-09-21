 Minimal change to offensive line today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minimal change to offensive line today.

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Just read Kindley is getting benched and Eich is going to fill in at Guard……….. even though AJax and Davis should be the ones getting benched. Don’t know what these coaches see in those 2 to keep starting them. AJax looked horrid at USC and Davis is a JAG always has been since he became a Dolphin.
My starting line if I was the coach looks like:
Eich,Kindley,Deiter,Little,Hunt.

 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Saddest thing is you could make an argument for Hunt being benched too. I rewound the footage several times and Hunt was the culprit.

My Akron U OC was a thousand times smarter than these 2 clowns we have. When our line struggled we added a FB and blocking TEs to help. Our OCs did nothing!
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

KingHydra said:
My Akron U OC was a thousand times smarter than these 2 clowns we have. When our line struggled we added a FB and blocking TEs to help. Our OCs did nothing!
I think Hunt is out of position. They need to put him back to his true position which is RT. That’s what he was in college. They need to stop forcing square pegs in round holes.
 
L

Lionstone

None of the offensive line were good last Sunday. Eichenberg, Deiter, and Hunt played well enough to continue to start.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I think our coaching staff, at least on offense is the dumbest group we've had since Gase.

Gaurd play isnt the biggest problem. Its the Tackles. And just today the team said Jackson is staying at starting LT.

They are clueless and its utter incompetence and quite frankly its unacceptable.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Keeping Jackson on the field is cause for a tort against the coach Because she was ever under center will end up damaged. He With some more than a pervert in the girls locker room. Get him off the field
 
L

Lionstone

Honestly, the biggest issue is there are too many young players starting on the offensive line. I think replacing Kindley with a more experience player like Mancz would be beneficial. Replacing Kindley with Eichenberg seems a waste, and it does not add experience. I do believe that Eichenberg needs to be on the field, so this is better than the status quo. Just not the best approach IMO.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

I don’t get why OL coaches overthink this all the time.

Play the Best 5 players you have regardless of position. The only one that has a secondary skill needed is a center. So one of those top 5 need to be able to snap a football.

That is exactly what Scarneceia would do in NE and what all the top end OL coaches would do from Grimm on. It isn’t rocket science.
 
V

Virginia99

KingHydra said:
My Akron U OC was a thousand times smarter than these 2 clowns we have. When our line struggled we added a FB and blocking TEs to help. Our OCs did nothing!
I think Hunt got dragged down into the mud by others on the oline. He has to go back to RT, right?? He played well there down the stretch last year. We cannot have two crappy tackles. We just can't! The season will be over. Put him at RT and Davis at RG. F'ing no brainer. They wanted to become a pro bowl guard but they didn't have a sound plan to replace him at RT. You know, Tua's blind side. They paid for it on Sunday.
 
O

opticblazed

KingHydra said:
Saddest thing is you could make an argument for Hunt being benched too. I rewound the footage several times and Hunt was the culprit.

My Akron U OC was a thousand times smarter than these 2 clowns we have. When our line struggled we added a FB and blocking TEs to help. Our OCs did nothing!
Yea i didn't understand not making this basic move
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Pick a f-ing position for Eich and let the damn rookie focus on it!

This adult ADHD our coaches have with him on the line has to stop, they look like idiots. The kid's head has to be swimming.
 
