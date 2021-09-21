Minimal change to offensive line today.

KingHydra said: Saddest thing is you could make an argument for Hunt being benched too. I rewound the footage several times and Hunt was the culprit.



My Akron U OC was a thousand times smarter than these 2 clowns we have. When our line struggled we added a FB and blocking TEs to help. Our OCs did nothing! Click to expand...

I think Hunt got dragged down into the mud by others on the oline. He has to go back to RT, right?? He played well there down the stretch last year. We cannot have two crappy tackles. We just can't! The season will be over. Put him at RT and Davis at RG. F'ing no brainer. They wanted to become a pro bowl guard but they didn't have a sound plan to replace him at RT. You know, Tua's blind side. They paid for it on Sunday.