Minkah #1 Thanks Flores - But The Good News Is Holland Is #5

Secondary fingers crossed should be pretty good, especially if we get more in the way of a pass rush as well, along with a real DC. That Flores, what a toxic weirdo in my view.
Age: 26 | Last year's ranking: 2
Fitzpatrick is back on top after perhaps his most dominant season as a pro, once again rewarding Pittsburgh for the stellar trade it made with Miami four years ago.
His 28.2% ball hawk rate led the NFL, with 11 pass breakups and six interceptions on 39 targets as the nearest defender. Fitzpatrick's ball-tracking skills are so good that he can intercept a pass and sell hot dogs at Gate B of Acrisure Stadium on the same play.
"Best in the game, and it's not close," an NFL personnel director said. "You have to keep him moving because if he's stationary, coordinators can plan for him, but every single play, there's that feeling of, where is he going to be? Post, slot, nickel, box. He's capable, willing and able to handle all of that. He's brilliant, works, studies, loves the game."
Age: 23 | Last year's ranking: Honorable mention
The buzz on Holland has been building since last year when he made a significant push for the top 10 after his rookie year in Miami.
"Every time you watched Miami on cross-tape, you see No. 8 and say, that's a real guy, the next one they pay," an NFL personnel director said.
Holland has shown his versatility since being drafted in 2021. In 33 games, he has four interceptions, 17 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, four sacks and 165 tackles.
There's a refinement to his game that coaches and scouts respect.
"He does everything -- range, can play around the box, tackles," the director said. "Ultimate chess piece."
