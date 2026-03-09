 Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Jets

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
25,210
Reaction score
66,135
Location
Bahamas
Adam Schefter
Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources.

The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

www.espn.com

Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to... - ESPN

Read the breaking news story from the ESPN contributor Adam Schefter
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
The only way this makes sense is if we had several suitors and we just let Minkah's agent talk to all the teams to see who would give him the most money and then we agreed to send him there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom