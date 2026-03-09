Minkah Fitzpatrick Traded to Jets

andyahs
Adam Schefter
Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources.
The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.
