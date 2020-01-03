Minkah made 1st team All Pro

2019 All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey highlight roster The Associated Press revealed its 2019 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, the list is highlight by Baltimore Ravens QB and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

Man, just makes you wonder what all really went down behind the scenes. We've read reports he wasn't used properly in Gase defense, then it continued with Flores defense. Trades started happening and he asked to leave. Did he jump the gun and think this ship was destined for failure long term? So he wanted out? Did he truly realize he would never play well in the two systems he found himself in Miami? So he wanted to go to a system where he could excel?Regardless, he was starting to hear some bust rumors creep up, he joins a new team and earns 1st Team All Pro in his first year there.I'm on the Flores train for now. Looking forward to see what he can do in year 2 as they start to build. Wish this could have worked out with Flores and Minkah. But ultimately, you want guys that want to be here. Here's to hoping that Pitt draft pick tears it up.