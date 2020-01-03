Minkah made 1st team All Pro

www.nfl.com

2019 All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey highlight roster

The Associated Press revealed its 2019 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday, the list is highlight by Baltimore Ravens QB and MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Man, just makes you wonder what all really went down behind the scenes. We've read reports he wasn't used properly in Gase defense, then it continued with Flores defense. Trades started happening and he asked to leave. Did he jump the gun and think this ship was destined for failure long term? So he wanted out? Did he truly realize he would never play well in the two systems he found himself in Miami? So he wanted to go to a system where he could excel?

Regardless, he was starting to hear some bust rumors creep up, he joins a new team and earns 1st Team All Pro in his first year there.

I'm on the Flores train for now. Looking forward to see what he can do in year 2 as they start to build. Wish this could have worked out with Flores and Minkah. But ultimately, you want guys that want to be here. Here's to hoping that Pitt draft pick tears it up.
 
kosaboy said:
i dont think it really matters anymore
Click to expand...
New coach. Recent 1st round pick won't play for him. Wants out. Goes on to earn 1st Team All Pro. Doesn't matter? Okay.

Opportunity to shed some light on the types of players Flores is gonna want in the draft. The man played for Saban but wouldn't play for Flores? Whole thing makes you look at Flores and get a better understanding of him.
 
Flores just couldn’t start him at safety, that would’ve been far too hard.

Had to move him all over the defense and then trade him. Now we’ve got no one to move all over the defense and no all pro safety. Good move coach.
 
Hoot said:
New coach. Recent 1st round pick won't play for him. Wants out. Goes on to earn 1st Team All Pro. Doesn't matter? Okay.

Opportunity to shed some light on the types of players Flores is gonna want in the draft. The man played for Saban but wouldn't play for Flores? Whole thing makes you look at Flores and get a better understanding of him.
Click to expand...
hes gone, move on.
 
I’m as big of a Minkah fan as anyone, still got his jersey in the closet, but there is no point worrying about it now. He’s a phenomenal player who is going to be an All-Pro for a long time.

Best silver lining is we were smart enough to draft him, and Tunsil, it shows our talent evaluation guys know what they are doing. We have a king’s ransom of picks, the future is bright. Look ahead, not back.
 
It’s not like Miami had players like Cam Heyward (1st team All-Pro) and T.J. Watt (2nd team All-Pro) to help our secondary out while Minkah was here. It shouldn’t be surprising that a guy who “fell” to us at the 11th pick succeeded when he was traded to a playoff caliber team. 8 wins with Big Ben missing 15.5 games (after losing Brown and Bell in the offseason) speaks for itself.
 
Bro, yes he made all pro but he wanted out. He was drafted here, we wanted him. He didnt wanna play his role as being "versatile" though this was his selling point coming out int he draft. He didnt wanna do what we wanted him to do, so he wanted out. Who you with minkah or the dolphins?
 
Remind me what PITT’s record was again? Only 3 games better than the Dolphins, who everyone acknowledges is far more devoid of talent than most?

I like Minkah, always have, but he didn’t make that much of a difference. A team supposedly so much more talented than MIA should be more than 3 games better. And they were quite fortunate to win as many games as they did. Easily could have only won 6 or 7.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
It’s not like Miami had players like Cam Heyward (1st team All-Pro) and T.J. Watt (2nd team All-Pro) to help our secondary out while Minkah was here. It shouldn’t be surprising that a guy who “fell” to us at the 11th pick succeeded when he was traded to a playoff caliber team. 8 wins with Big Ben missing 15.5 games (after losing Brown and Bell in the offseason) speaks for itself.
Click to expand...
Agreed but it is ****ing disappointing that it feels like even when we get good players they can't even meet their potential because of the lack of other talent around them. I put that on the GM.

I Minkah was disgruntled but the Steelers won that trade up to this point. Let's hope whoever we pick with the Steelers pick is a future hall of famer.
 
