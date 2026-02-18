Minkah On The Move And Revisiting Last Years Deadline

First link. Dolphins now trying to trade Minkah (again), which makes sense in the context of the rebuild/cap situation.Second link regarding last year's deadline. JP is the third graded FA on the market. Could argue he is really the first, because George Pickens is nuts and not sure anyone wants the risk of handing him a big money longer term deal, and Trey Hendrickson is old.Champ screwed the whole thing up. All we got for JP was effectively a fourth given it is a late 3rd, and we paid his salary. He did the deal a day early and bent over to Howie Roseman's terms, as opposed to waiting the thing out like a legit poker playing GM would have done. As a result, as usual, fleeced by Howie, as the link states "The Eagles got away with highway robbery by acquiring Phillips from the Dolphins for a third-round pick." The Raiders got more for Jakboi Meyers (4th and 6th), and look what the Jets got for their guys including the DT.Then we kept Chubb, who is old, and not part of the future. We have now let him go for nothing, when we could have gotten something for him at the deadline.Then we kept Waddle, instead of taking a first and a third for him which would have been a home run trade. Waddle has upcoming cap hits of $34 and then $37mm too. Awful not to have taken that deal.That whole deadline was a disaster. Lets see what we end up getting for Minkah, now that we are in firesale mode. My guess, less than we could have gotten at last year's deadline too, when he should have been moved.Why the organization was unable to figure out where this was all going then is beyond me. They should have come to terms with where we were, and been more proactive about it at last years deadline when we would have received more value, and also executed better. There is value to making hard decisions as opposed to deferring them.