Minor move signaling an upcoming move

Dolphins restructured LB Jordyn Brooks’ contract.
Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the move clears up $3 million in cap space. For most teams, contract maneuvers at this point in the season would cause some speculation that they are looking to add at the trade deadline. For the Dolphins, the extra cap space would allow them to absorb some dead cap from outgoing contracts. Jaylen Waddle is the biggest name that could be on the move, but Miami also has multiple pass-rushers who will be of interest to contending teams.
