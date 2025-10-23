 Minor move signaling an upcoming move | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Minor move signaling an upcoming move

Dolphins restructured LB Jordyn Brooks’ contract.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the move clears up $3 million in cap space. For most teams, contract maneuvers at this point in the season would cause some speculation that they are looking to add at the trade deadline. For the Dolphins, the extra cap space would allow them to absorb some dead cap from outgoing contracts. Jaylen Waddle is the biggest name that could be on the move, but Miami also has multiple pass-rushers who will be of interest to contending teams.
 
Interesting. Waddle or Chubb make the most sense given that information.

Phillips would be straight cap savings of $7.8M.

If Waddle gets traded, I'm hoping its to the Giants, or possibly the Bears. Although Chicago needs to find someone to take DJ Moore first.

I do expect the next 12 days to be very busy in the Dolphins FO.
 
Just an opinion, but if the possibility of absorbing a cap hit is the reason, I'd expect more than $3mm. Maybe Brooks is one of a few. Clearing $8-10mm would make me more excited.
 
or it could be Grier trying to screw us up one more time. He thinks this is Madden or fantasy football so he can’t go very long without making some dumb move. I hope i'm wrong this time
 
I don't think there's a lot that we can absorb, other than about 2m from Ingold. Beyond that, the only actual salary left on our books is Phillips and Tua, and since Phillips is on an expiring contract, that means only Tua.
 
It was reported the other day that Ross, Garfinkel, and Sillman have to approve all trade deadline maneuvering
 
I can accept that. It just seems moving a big contract 🤞would require more than a $3mm cushion.
 
