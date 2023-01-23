Miscellaneous Thoughts on The Dolphins After Watching the Playoffs

-Who has been on the other side of a fair bit of Miami’s big trades over the last few years? Philadelphia and San Fran! Do you think Howie Roseman can’t wait to pick up the phone when anyone from the Dolphins organization calls? Yes one can argue the Jaylen Waddle thing worked out, but did it? DeVonta Smith is still playing and is also very good (and not dropping balls in a playoff game), and we still haven't won a playoff game (finished 9-9 this year) and Philadelphia is still playing, as is San Fran. Need to look at the whole mosaic. One of those teams will be in the SB, we are playing golf. Clearly those teams are doing something with their draft capital that we are not doing.



-Who would have thought Jalen Hurts would be the best of all of the Alabama QBs? Remind me did Philadelphia need to tank and draft him 5th, or did they get him with the 53rd pick in the 2nd round without tanking and then tampering because they didn't like their QB and then lose draft picks?



-Didn’t notice Shanahan and Purdy having a tough time getting the calls in on time and the plays off. In fact I didn’t notice it during the Dolphins/49ers game when Purdy and Shanahan had zero prep. Has it happened once in any of Purdy’s starts? I also noticed the 49ers run the ball a lot, and win dirty! Didn’t see the Madden joystick in Shanahan’s hands once. Yes, I am optimistic about McDaniel, but nerd boy has alot to learn and better do some serious self scouting before next year.



-Niners trade for McCaffrey. He helped meaningfully and they are still playing. Baltimore traded for Roquan Smith. He helped meaningfully, although they are not still playing, but that was not the fault of the defense. We gave up the house for Chubb, we are not playing, and he sucked!



-Coulda had Burrow. Thanks Grier, Flores and Ross. Much appreciated that you guys didn’t have your ducks in line before hiring Flores. Could have had a first and a third left for next year too. Thanks for that one also, maybe an honorable mention for Beal. Coulda had Drew Brees, went for Duante Culpepper instead. Coulda had Matt Ryan, took Jake Long and Chad Henne instead. Coulda had Herbert (who at least played), took Tua. Heck coulda had Purdy, took Skylar. Not like the organization hasn’t had its chances. Unreal, we set a world record for different ways of screwing it all up. Ross has been here for all of it, and Grier most of it. I want a special counsel!!!



-Have already written my rant in my head for when we fail to land Vic Fangio as DC, and we end up with another first time coordinator with no experience which is a terrible fit for McDaniel. I guess we can thank Grier for this one too. Word is out McDaniel wanted Fangio and they had him last year, and Grier made him keep Boyer. What kind of GM hires a coach, and then makes staffing decisions for him?



-Brett Maher is a better kicker than Grier is a GM. And Maher is about as accurate as Rick Ankiel!!!!



-Why does our special teams coach still have a job?



No I am not trolling. Yes I am bitter. It has been 20 years without a playoff win. We are now right back where we were after all of that. Up against the cap, no draft picks, we might not have a QB (health and durability issues, and even though Tua does certain things well it really has to be really lined up around him because he is one dimensional), no OL that we can rely on, and a bunch of aging overpaid vets on big deals. Why does Grier still have a job?