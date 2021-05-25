Misconceptions by fans when it comes to qb's

1. If your qb doesn't meet their expectation in their first season then he never will.

2. If your qb does great in his first season then he will do great in the rest of his seasons.

3. If your rookie qb wasn't good for one team, he won't be good for any other team.



I am not going to name qb's that prove those statements wrong, but do realize that our team doesn't have a very good track history of developing quarterbacks in the last two decades.

If a team isn't willing to develop a qb properly then they are going to always have that issue. That has been the story of the Dolphins post marino days. We don't really have a good track

record drafting some players at some positions, but we never did anything to develop any of them not named Tannehill. And one may argue that Tanehill played qb in systems that didn't

allow him to do the best of his abilities, but there were times that he struggled with some areas of his game because of the coaching staff he has been under.