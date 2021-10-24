Mismanagement of the QB position is why this regime doesn't have it

It's really come to mind today that Flo was given a longer than usual contract because this was supposed to be a rebuild with the long view in mind. Yet Flores isn't and hasn't really coached that way with the QB position and that's why in the third year of his rebuild the team is 1-6 without it seeming like there is much to build off.



2019- team traded a second for Rosen. And for all the hindsight we're supposed to have that Rosen isn't an NFL QB since he hasn't made it anywhere since us, in the 2019 preseason Rosen was more than respectable, showing good pocket movement, passes that were expertly placed in tight windows, and movement and scoring on nearly every drive he got in the third preseason game. Fitz did not have a TD drive till the third quarter of his only action, and was pretty miserable until then, yet had already been handed the job. For all the good that Fitz did later in the year and in 2020, his two starts to begin the year were absolutely the most miserable QB performances I've seen anywhere. And I'm not exaggerating. Still it took Flo till Thursday the next week to decide he was starting Rosen, too late for a gameplan to be assembled. Team played better than they had in Fitz's starts, generally having a respectable first half performance before the wheels came off in the second half on a team with not a single piece on offense to rally around (remember, this was before DVP or Gesicki had done emerged). Third Rosen start, he's benched during a poor performance where nearly every drive led to a third and 15 because O'Shea was calling slow developing reverses and things that were getting crushed. Fitz replaces him, and Flo needing to avoid being Hue Jackson or Cam Cameron starts the veteran in a desperate chase to avoid being fired in year one, and because a guy who had been in the league 15 years was needed to compensate for the line being composed of street free agents, the lack of a run game, and a rookie offensive coordinator over his head. Taken in isolation maybe the 2019 decisions maybe wouldn't be that terrible, since the regime something to build on, but the huge red flags were there in how the first 5 games were handled that should have been a red flag that regardless of the QB prospect's viability, the team was going to do a terrible job.

Bottom line - team should have been evaluating a young QB in a season that had no expectation, but instead played a veteran.



2020 - Team started slow but pieces started clicking and the team was 3-1 in their last four going into a bye, including a blowout performance featuring a first rate offensive effort, but despite giving every indication that Tua would be brought on slowly, decided to bench the veteran QB who had won over the locker room and been the primary impetus behind the only wins the coaching staff had earned at that point. Long story short, the rookie QB showed after a bit that he wasn't the QB that gave the team the best chance to win, and despite mid-game benchings and the most mysterious hand injury handling anyone has ever seen, the team rides the rookie QB even as the offense flails helplessly while the team is the front runner for a playoff spot that the defense has been playing out of this world trying to chase. The coaching staff disrespects the entire team and lost parts of the locker room by continuing to play the second best QB on the team in the thick of a playoff race.

Bottom line - team made an unforced changed to a rookie QB when it made sense, given the team's record and position in the playoff hunt, to be playing the QB that, after a handful of games, clearly gave the team the best chance to win.



2021- oh boy, this won went off the rockers before anything ever happened. And the reason is Deshaun Watson and team's inability to effectively convince anyone that they weren't pursuing this guy - even AFTER he had 20 some legal cases pending that put his eligibility to play in the league in doubt. Pursuing a guy who could be an upgrade at QB is not a dumb move on its own. But this stuff has to be taken in context. It came in right after the coaching staff brought a lot of negativity upon themselves and got rid of some of the veteran players it had paid a lot of money to acquire the year before because of it's insistent on starting the inferior QB in the middle of a playoff hunt. Anytime you are playing players for the future instead of them being the best player, it's gonna cause some dissension in the locker room, but you can at least mitigate this by being consistent with your message and your gameplan - which the staff never was. They asked everyone on the team to sacrifice in 2020 under the impression that it was at least doing what they thought was best for the QB of the future, and then they effectively demonstrated that they asked the players to sacrifice for a QB that the team wasn't even invested in. Team was 1-5 after last week, now 1-6, with its flaw in roster construction and coaching being immensely apparent - and yet the team can't stop pursuing a QB who had a 4-12 season last year as a band-aid and elixir. Even if the the rumors are all made up by Houston at this point (hard to believe) what the team hasn't been willing to say when it comes to the rumors actually says it all.

"I don't get into rumors" is not addressing or defusing the situation.

Bottom line - this is a lost season where the primary focus of the team should now be on player evaluation and improvement. Instead a coaching staff and regime that never had it is either grasping for straws in the dark trying to save their jobs, or if they aren't pursuing Watson, they've done such a piss poor job of addressing the situation trying to be Bill Bellichek that they deserve it to be their undoing.



There are other problems on this team besides what they've done with the QB position, but if you want a concrete example of poor coaching in a microcosm, and how messing up big decisions can undo an entire coaching regime, look no further,