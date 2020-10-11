Missed opportunity at a franchise record...

Obviously, winning is the #1 priority, and I realize the coaching staff isn't thinking about setting records. That said, correct me if I'm wrong here, but I believe our highest scoring game ever was 45 points (in a 51-45 loss to the Jets on 9/21/86).



Today, with 43 points on the board, we're on the Niners' 21 yard line and running down the clock, an easy FG is sitting right there, to set a new franchise record of 46 points in a single game...and we don't do it?! C'mon man!!!



Even still, exceptionally proud of the team's performance today. For those that don't realize, today is only the third time this millennium that we've broken 40 points!



11/27/03 vs Dallas 40-21

10/15/15 vs Houston 44-26

10/11/2020 vs San Fransisco 43-17