Missing a Bill Arnsbarger Defense in the worst way.

He took marginal talents and the unit produced , then with better talent they were the Killer B defense or Like.
This week Lou Anarumo got a pile of Praise on Sirius for his Bengals Defense , he use to be our coach for defense.
Todd Bowels is another having great success, it seems we get talent and dump it.
Arnsbager was with Shula for most of the greatest Teams until LSU pried him away.
maybe We pull the trigger to quick at times .
 
