Mixing Issues - The Team Could Be Bad This Year But Still Provide Reasons For Optimism

There is the teams record this year, and there is the future. For example, some may think the team will stink this year, but still be very optimistic about where the new administration is headed longer term. That is a perfectly reasonable view, but again, two different issues.



We will know eventually know what the record is, but how will we know if the new administration is good and if we should be optimistic that the future looks to be in good shape?



Hafley: I think that is going to be a bit tough given the state of the roster, especially on defense. It is also hard when there are new schemes with a bunch of new players. It is a pretty big ask for this to look good. I am not sure what exactly to look for. I think it will be easy to know if he is bad. It is like that old line about porn "I am not sure what it is, but I know it when I see it." I think it is easy to tell if the thing is a clown show and someone is not up to the job. If Hafley is good, but the team stinks, it will be harder to pass judgement that he is good. I guess some things to look at are how is training camp run? Does he seem to have control of the operation? Players play hard and execute on their assignments? Gameplans good? Scheme good? Plays in on time? Challenges good? Clock management good? Adjustments? Probably a long list of things, but boy, I do think it might be challenging to know if we have a good coach or not.



Sullivan: I think this one is also going to take time. He seems to have done a nice job cleaning up the mess so far, but moves like Tua, Chubb and Tyreek were no-brainers, so you cannot give him too much credit for that. Malik Willis was his only move of real consequence, in addition to hiring Hafley. I am open minded, we need to see how they both look. The rest of what was done was really just roster filler. We had no money, and these were the guys we could get on the cheap and for one year deals. If they all stink, which most probably will, it is a bit unfair to hold that against Sullivan too. Not much he could do. I guess we need to see how he drafts this year, and then really 2027 and 2028 become big years for both drafting, and FA, because we will have money. We are going to get a mosaic, but it probably will take 2-3 years at a minimum. I think then we will know if we have built a real organization and a real football team. But I really do not think we know much yet, and the big things to watch this year are his two big decisions (Willis, Hafley), and how he drafts.



Anyway, two different issues. The teams record this year, and how this thing looks and where it is going. Seems perfectly reasonable to me to believe they will stink this year, but also be optimistic about the future. Having said that, I just do not think we have the proof points about the future yet. We have nothing on Hafley, and despite the flurry of moves, we still really have very little on Sullivan. It will take time to get a read on both.