Mach2 said: Meh....



RB rankings are even more useless than most other rankings lists, once you get beyond a handful of obvious talents.



Switch RBs "A" and "B", to run behind lines "C" and "D", in different offensive philosophies "E" and "F", the results would likely be unrecognizably different for 15-25 of the average backs, including MG. Click to expand...

Is hard to come up with a RB ranking system outside of yards per carry as being the barometer. The RB isn't even a central component, and ends up more often than not as a blocker, and receiver in the offense. With that said he had the most all purpose yards in the team last season, and more likely might end up having the most all purpose yards this coming season.