MM defends decision to pass

Yoodakine56
Mike McDaniel defends decision to lean on the passing attack later in Bills game
The backs rushed for 7.5 yards per attempt.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
In the end, its all in hindsight. I totally understand where he is coming from though.
What If it worked?= oh hes a geniuos
But It didnt= oh lets go find his replacement
Maybe he shouldve got a balance of both the last few series is my opinion.