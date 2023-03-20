 ***MM FINAL 4 STARTS TODAY AT NOON*** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

***MM FINAL 4 STARTS TODAY AT NOON***

MM final 4 starts today at noon guys.
@BC Phins4Life and @TheMageGandalf will be going at each other for the right to go to the final

@Fred Bear and @RichmondWeb will be going against each other on the other semi.

For those who don’t know, March Madness has nothing to do with college hoops.
This is posters competing against each other for votes by posting the coolest and funniest stuff.
We started with 32 and now we're down to the final 4 so go check it out and don’t forget to vote.
It starts today at noon.

 
