MNF Rams vs Falcons

ThePeopleShow13
Club Member
- Joined
Apr 27, 2019
- Messages
- 3,603
- Reaction score
- 8,996
- Age
- 36
- Location
- New York
What is this game? Rams favored by 7.5 on the road and they are getting absolutely roasted. Love that they decided to choke when my opponent in my $100 buy in FF league has Robinson. Mind you it’s a 12 team league and it’s our championship week. Was up by 41 points going into the game…97% chance to win…gonna lose because the Rams forgot how to play football on both sides of the ball. That 93 yard TD run with 8 missed tackles with 1:37 left in the half was soul crushing.
This is why I don’t gamble. People who took the Falcons are going to cash in tonight.
