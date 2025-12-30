 MNF Rams vs Falcons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

MNF Rams vs Falcons

ThePeopleShow13

What is this game? Rams favored by 7.5 on the road and they are getting absolutely roasted. Love that they decided to choke when my opponent in my $100 buy in FF league has Robinson. Mind you it’s a 12 team league and it’s our championship week. Was up by 41 points going into the game…97% chance to win…gonna lose because the Rams forgot how to play football on both sides of the ball. That 93 yard TD run with 8 missed tackles with 1:37 left in the half was soul crushing.

This is why I don’t gamble. People who took the Falcons are going to cash in tonight.
 
I hear ya, I had a nice parlay going with Eagles, Bears, Georgia Southern, and the Rams. Hit the first three and now the Rams screwed me. Oh well, on to the next!
 
If the Falcons hold on tonight then the 8th overall pick is back in play for the Dolphins next week

Falcons win tonight + lose @ New Orleans
Chiefs win @ Raiders
Bengals beat the Browns at home
Dolphins lose @ NE

Unless I miscalculated….. @The Ghost
 
This was probably my last FF season. I don’t trust the NFL at all anymore. Way too much money is moved around with legalized sports betting. Seems to be one game a week that ends up being a massive underdog blow out.
 
I don't bet a lot of $$, but I always like to have a little action going. I've done much better in college football than the pros. I also enjoy college football more, so maybe that has something to do with it. ;)
 
Lets Go Boys GIF by Pixel Bandits
 
Miami was close to getting Jared Verse, we got Chop

Draft position matters...
 
There's no guarantee we would have picked Verse with the 19th pick. It could have well been Chop at 19th instead of 21st.

Selecting the right player matters more than draft position.
 
