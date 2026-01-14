Trying to get some work in early after getting a new GM. What a breath of fresh air to not have Grier on this team man. Anyways, here's my first crack at it after having some time to glance over the prospects. I'm sure this will change so many times, but hey that's what makes this fun. Always a great time looking into what we can potentially bring in to make the team better.



11. Keldric Faulk, EDGE

43. Keith Abney II, CB

75. Xavier Scott, CB/S

87. Malachi Fields, WR

90. Austin Barber, OT

111. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR

150. Oscar Delp, TE

227. Haynes King, QB



First off, I don't think we are going full on scorched earth on the roster. Yes we will take our lumps on some contracts (Tua, Hill) but I really don't see us jettisoning all of our big contracts. You still need some veteran leadership to build up the culture, so players like Minkah, Seiler, and Chubb I would retain.



In this scenario we get a 3-down Edge to rotate with Chubb and Robinson. I think Faulk would be the eventual successor to Chubb. He has the size and length/strength along with the hand fighting savvy that in a way reminds me of Chubb. Can handle the run as well so really solid pick to start off.



Abney II/Scott: Starts the reset in the secondary. Most likely will not retain Jack Jones and Rasual Douglas, and who knows if we will try to re-sign Kohou after injury. Adding some youth into the mix is a definite need on this team. Abney is long, physical, good recovery speed, can play a variety of coverages. Scott can play either nickel or safety so we can still have the ability to throw out some big nickel looks with Minkah and Trader, or can play 2 high. Very aggressive. We would have a secondary room that would look like: Brents, Abney II, Jason Marshall Jr., Scott, Duck, Fitzpatrick, Trader Jr. Not bad.



Fields/Stribling: can you see a theme? We need some much needed size in the WR room. Both are listed as 6'3 and between 215-220lbs. Very different games though. Fields is more of a deep threat while Stribling is more of a precision route runner YAC guy. Packers can always find WRs later in the draft, so I'm expecting for us to find some solid talent as well in the later rounds at WR. Waddle, Fields, Stribling, Washington, Washington, Wease is a versatile room. Wouldn't mind someone like Jahan Dotson in FA to round this room out.



Austin Barber: I think this guy can play both OT spots and G. Austin Barber is 6'6, long armed, athletic, good hand placement, can get to the second level, good pass protector. Just a solid guy to add to the mix. I get the feeling that we may keep James Daniels to potentially take the LG spot. I have no faith that Jonah is going to get better, and honestly if he's benched so what we have a swing OT and G now on the cheap. I think we at least found players in Strange and Borom that if we wanted to we can sign back on the cheap as well. This draft is apparently not good for OL this year, but who knows that may change.



Delp: Big-bodied inline TE that is sneaky athletic. We're most likely going to let Waller walk, and we need to re-sign Dulcich and Hill. Getting another seam threat doesn't hurt.



King: Moxy, athletic, baller, excellent runner, big arm. I feel like with some development he can be a surprise.