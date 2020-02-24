Mock - Dolphins-Redskins trade for Tua?

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
NFL Draft 2020: Blockbuster Dolphins-Redskins trade for Tua Tagovailoa? Chase Young falls past No. 2? Giants get 2nd first-rounder? Latest 1st-round mock projection
The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020 (4/23/20) in Las Vegas, Nev. After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall, prospects who could be drafted high include Ohio State's Chase Young, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Auburn's Derrick Brown and...
www.nj.com
TRADE
Dolphins get: First-round (No. 2), fifth-round (No. 148), 2021 sixth-round pick
Redskins get: First-round (No. 5), First-round (No. 18), third-round (No. 70), fifth-round (No. 162), 2021 second-round