Mock - Dolphins-Redskins trade for Tua?

www.nj.com

NFL Draft 2020: Blockbuster Dolphins-Redskins trade for Tua Tagovailoa? Chase Young falls past No. 2? Giants get 2nd first-rounder? Latest 1st-round mock projection

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, 2020 (4/23/20) in Las Vegas, Nev. After LSU quarterback Joe Burrow goes to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1 overall, prospects who could be drafted high include Ohio State's Chase Young, Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Auburn's Derrick Brown and...
www.nj.com www.nj.com

TRADE

Dolphins get: First-round (No. 2), fifth-round (No. 148), 2021 sixth-round pick

Redskins get: First-round (No. 5), First-round (No. 18), third-round (No. 70), fifth-round (No. 162), 2021 second-round
 
Is this a mock draft, brother? If so, this is a major c@ck tease to many.

I'd hate to give up a 2 next year but if Tua can be had for a 1,3,5; I'll take it and not drink my liver to it's final resting place.
 
