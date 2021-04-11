Mock Draft (April 10)

Here goes with one trade down...



1 (6) Smith WR Alabama -- The Slim Reaper comes calling. I think it's between Smith and Chase.

1 (22) Oweh DE/LB Penn State -- Grier takes a big swing after trading down with Titans (pick 126 to Miami, pick 258 to Tennessee)

2. (36) Holland S Oregon --- The Dolphins are going to take a defensive back early. Bank on it.

2. (50) Dickerson C Alabama --- Potentially best center in the draft. Coming off an injury.

3. (81) Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC -- Jarvis Landry type receiver for Miami's slot role

4. (126) Banks OG Notre Dame -- Miami creating their own version of the Hogs. Immediate competition for Williams at LG.

4. (156) Stevenson RB Oklahoma -- Big back to complement Gaskin and Ahmed.

7. (231) Patrick Jones DE/LB Pitt --- PFF ratings has him in that range. Potential steal here.