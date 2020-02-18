****Mock Draft Super Thread****

DisturbedShifty

DisturbedShifty

FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Wow, ok...

Not mad about the trade...but

Why do the Skins not take Okudah? I like Simmons, but Okudah slipping to 7th..cards had to cream themselves looking at that.

Next the DOlphins 26 pick..I mean...OK, but Epenesa would be a really great value there.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Hopefully, Bridewater signs with the Chargers...Cam gets back with the Panthers.

This way we can simply wait for the gimp with a limp to be there at 5.
 
R

Russ57

I'm sorry here....but what everyone seems to be missing is what other teams could offer. Why should the Dolphins offer two of their firsts and a second when that is more than any team could offer in this draft if they gave up every one of their picks.

As I pointed out in another post only the raiders can come close. If they offer their first 5 picks it just edges out our first two picks and moves the Redskins out of the range of any possible elite players.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I hate giving up resources. But i think this is accurate in that it will cost us one of our 1st round picks AND a day two pick to move up.
 
