Mock Draft Super Threads****

All mock draft posts and comments in the main forum belong in this thread.
I will start with this one from CBS Sports.
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins trade up to No. 2, as Redskins pass on Chase Young to get picks, rebuild roster
While the Bengals shouldn't even answer the phone about possible trade-down scenarios, Washington should field every call
