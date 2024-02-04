 Mock draft with some trade downs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mock draft with some trade downs

Trade down with the Lions to pick 29 for pick 92 and a 5th in 2025.

29. C - Jacksn Powers-Johnson - Oregon - The best interior OL in the draft.

Trade down with the Ravens to pick 62 for pick 131 and a 5th in 2025.

62. DE/OLB - Adisa Isaac - Penn State - Adding pass rushers is a must.

92. LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina - Jerome Baker might be released.

131. WR Luke McCaffrey - Rice - He could be the 3rd pass catching option we need. He shined at the Senior Bowl.

155. DT Justin Eboigbe - Alabama - We add to our defensive trenches.

185. OT Andrew Coker - TCU - Depth pick.

199. DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - Louisville - Depth pick.

238 - QB Jordan Travis - Florida State - We might as well take a flyer on him.
 
Brother I don't think Powers-Johnson will last that long or our original spot where we are due to pick. :ffic:
 
