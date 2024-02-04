Mock draft with some trade downs

VAFinsfan72
Trade down with the Lions to pick 29 for pick 92 and a 5th in 2025.
29. C - Jacksn Powers-Johnson - Oregon - The best interior OL in the draft.
Trade down with the Ravens to pick 62 for pick 131 and a 5th in 2025.
62. DE/OLB - Adisa Isaac - Penn State - Adding pass rushers is a must.
92. LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina - Jerome Baker might be released.
131. WR Luke McCaffrey - Rice - He could be the 3rd pass catching option we need. He shined at the Senior Bowl.
155. DT Justin Eboigbe - Alabama - We add to our defensive trenches.
185. OT Andrew Coker - TCU - Depth pick.
199. DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - Louisville - Depth pick.
238 - QB Jordan Travis - Florida State - We might as well take a flyer on him.
