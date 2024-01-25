Dolphins-Diehard
Ok guys I did a mock draft and the results are listed below. Before starting the draft I had 3 primary factors in mind, so keep that in mind when you look at the results.
First factor was the dolphins would have a new coach come 2025 so I wanted the new coach to have as much wiggle room as possible in the 2025 draft
Second factor was the possibility we lose Conner, wilkens before the 2024 season starts
Third factor was I wanted to build either the oline or dline as much as possible for 2024. Below are the results of my mock draft, what do yall think?
55. Jackson Powers-Johnson--OC Oregon
92. Maason Smith--DT LSU
110. Junior Colson--LB Michigan
122. Joshua Gray--OG Oregon State
156. Tykee Smith--S Georgia
157. McCallen Castle--TE Tenn
199. Nathan Thomas--OT Louisiana
238. Anthony Goodlow--DE OK state
- 2025 CAR 2nd
- 2025 CHI 2nd
- 2025 ATL 3rd