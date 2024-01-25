 Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Mock Draft

Ok guys I did a mock draft and the results are listed below. Before starting the draft I had 3 primary factors in mind, so keep that in mind when you look at the results.

First factor was the dolphins would have a new coach come 2025 so I wanted the new coach to have as much wiggle room as possible in the 2025 draft
Second factor was the possibility we lose Conner, wilkens before the 2024 season starts
Third factor was I wanted to build either the oline or dline as much as possible for 2024. Below are the results of my mock draft, what do yall think?

55. Jackson Powers-Johnson--OC Oregon

92. Maason Smith--DT LSU

110. Junior Colson--LB Michigan

122. Joshua Gray--OG Oregon State

156. Tykee Smith--S Georgia

157. McCallen Castle--TE Tenn

199. Nathan Thomas--OT Louisiana

238. Anthony Goodlow--DE OK state

  • 2025 CAR 2nd
  • 2025 CHI 2nd
  • 2025 ATL 3rd
 
Ahh yes, the Cam Cameron "Fail Forward Fast" approach to drafting. WTF did Steve Ross do this time to cost us our first rounder dude? If you are going to throw poopies at the wall please fling the entire movement.....
 
Golphindolphin said:
Ahh yes, the Cam Cameron "Fail Forward Fast" approach to drafting. WTF did Steve Ross do this time to cost us our first rounder dude? If you are going to throw poopies at the wall please fling the entire movement.....
Click to expand...
What, you didn't catch that. He's trading down to give the new coach more picks in 2025
 
