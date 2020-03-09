Mock offseason

Stills&Landry said: Early cuts, Wilson and Jones. Just the really expensive ones. They both combine to almost $30 million cap hit. We can save half that and much more down the line if we cut these two now.



Sign Conklin, Thuney, Karras and Boehm back, all of them.



Sign Danny Shelton and Logan Ryan on defense. Sign Jenkins back too.



#5 Tua. Hoping the Lions like CY or Simmons too much to trade down.



#18 Ruggs



#26 Austin Jackson



#39 Cole Kmet



#56 Cam Akers



#65 Jonathan Greenard



4th round comp pick, Jabari Zuniga



5th round, Lamical Perine, back up 3-4 RE.



The cuts provide even more added cap space. Truthfully maybe borderline and not possible necessary but nice to have the option.Changed 1st approach to sign Thuney and Glasgow Guards.New FA selection over Karras, Denvers C/G Connor McGovern ( 27 yeas old)Like to know more about him so if you actually have insight from watching him a lot would like to know your thinking...Oh ya this senario pick 18 has to be one of the top 3-4 OT (moving up if needed) and not even questionable...Icing on my cake, AJ Dillon 3-4rd if there..