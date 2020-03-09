Mock offseason

Early cuts, Wilson and Jones. Just the really expensive ones. They both combine to almost $30 million cap hit. We can save half that and much more down the line if we cut these two now.

Sign Conklin, Thuney, Karras and Boehm back, all of them.

Sign Danny Shelton and Logan Ryan on defense. Sign Jenkins back too.

#5 Tua. Hoping the Lions like CY or Simmons too much to trade down.

#18 Ruggs

#26 Austin Jackson

#39 Cole Kmet

#56 Cam Akers

#65 Jonathan Greenard

4th round comp pick, Jabari Zuniga

5th round, Lamical Perine, Nick Coe

The rest is just whatever.
 
The cuts provide even more added cap space. Truthfully maybe borderline and not possible necessary but nice to have the option.

Changed 1st approach to sign Thuney and Glasgow Guards.
New FA selection over Karras, Denvers C/G Connor McGovern ( 27 yeas old)

Like to know more about him so if you actually have insight from watching him a lot would like to know your thinking...

Oh ya this senario pick 18 has to be one of the top 3-4 OT (moving up if needed) and not even questionable...

Icing on my cake, AJ Dillon 3-4rd if there..
 
I'd rather keep Wilson. We don't need the cap space. Everything is fine though.
 
McCourty and Logan Ryan are strong possibilities, Miami will push to sign, during F/A. Hopefully they'll be able to sign an Offensive Lineman or two, as well. As for the draft. 1a) DT - Derrick Brown 1b) CB - CJ Henderson 1c) OT Ezra Cleveland. 2a) OT - Isaiah Wilson 2b) QB - Jake Fromm. 3) RB - AJ Dillion.
 
Having Boehm and Deiter on our OL makes it difficult to sign OGs because Boehm looked promising, and Deiter was just a rookie. Sure, we can easily go for Thuney and Glasgow and instantly upgrade our OL, but then what happens if Deiter comes back looking good?
 
Wilson came on strong after getting healthier, Id be in favor of a restucture. People forget how good he was for us before he got hurt.
 
McCourty and Logan Ryan are strong possibilities, Miami will push to sign, during F/A. Hopefully they'll be able to sign an Offensive Lineman or two, as well. As for the draft. 1a) DT - Derrick Brown 1b) CB - CJ Henderson 1c) OT Ezra Cleveland. 2a) OT - Isaiah Wilson 2b) QB - Jake Fromm. 3) RB - AJ Dillion.
Other than Fromm I like the players but not the priority I'd follow as far as positions. QB has to be first unless something crazy happen 3 of them go top 4. Cleveland had a nice combine but he's still a 2nd rounder. I'd want to build the offense first but agree we can use a corner tho. I just doubt Henderson is there at 18 after the nice combine he had.
 
