Mock offseason

Early cuts, Wilson and Jones. Just the really expensive ones. They both combine to almost $30 million cap hit. We can save half that and much more down the line if we cut these two now.
Sign Conklin, Thuney, Karras and Boehm back, all of them.
Sign Danny Shelton and Logan Ryan on defense. Sign Jenkins back too.
#5 Tua. Hoping the Lions like CY or Simmons too much to trade down.
#18 Ruggs
#26 Austin Jackson
#39 Cole Kmet
#56 Cam Akers
#65 Jonathan Greenard
4th round comp pick, Jabari Zuniga
5th round, Lamical Perine, Nick Coe
The rest is just whatever.
