Monday 8.1 Training Camp Posts HERE

Ok, I made a mistake on Sat. Not the first day of pads. Today is and it's for media only. Let's get that necessary bookkeeping out of the way.



The practice on Saturday felt better to some than several regular season games over the past 22 years combined. McDaniel went straight after the Tua haters and uncorked the offense! Congrats to all who got to delight in person! No fans in the stands today but the pads come out. Hopefully, they can stay healthy as we continue to dig into McDaniel's bag of tricks. We're T minus 12 days to PS game #1 and 14 days until the first cut to 85.



Enjoy the posts.