 Monday 8.14 Practice Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Monday 8.14 Practice Thread

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Super Bowl Campaign Status: In Progress
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
26,380
Reaction score
84,451
Location
Margaritaville
I'm assuming there to be a media only practice today which should have us some PC tweets and then reports on practice itself around noon. Keep in mind, on media only days, there is no live tweeting or X'ing allowed. As the thread starter, I'm looking to speak to the occurrences of the practice. We have a no chicken little stance in here. So, any obsessive negativity will result in you being asked to leave and then being aided in leaving the thread if you can't control yourselves. For perspective, it's 2 days past PS1. This time of year is crucial to prepare the team. Yes, that means that mistakes are going to be made. View the reports with some perspective.

They had a surprise practice on yesterday. Here's one take on how it went. https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins/news/miami-dolphins-2023-camp-august-13-practice-observations
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom