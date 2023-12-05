 Monday is so far away. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Monday is so far away.

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
1,292
Reaction score
3,872
Location
Kernersville, NC
Long time to wait for a game. Sucks when we are actually good and want another game to happen sooner ( guess this is a great problem to have ) Generally when I go out I have something Dolphins on be it a hoodie, t-shirt or hat and people are saying how good Miami looks. Even most of my co-workers including that Washington QB Howell fan swallowed his pride and congratulated me on the beatdown. I've even noticed some Miami fans now in North Carolina. Don't know if they were closet or bandwagon people but it is nice to see people taking notice. We have suffered long enough, it's our time. I had a preseason bet with another co-worker about Tua guaranteeing 4500 yards and 40 TD's. Looks like I will lose the 40 TD's but it was a worthy gamble.
 
Why are they congratulating you on the beat down...unless of course you are really Coach? Mike is that you? 😂
 
I like the extra time to heal up...we need that.

Achane still isn't playing full speed, so for him in particular I like it.
 
Ya seriously it’s tough to focus on anything else. Going to a Christmas village tonight with my family, that’ll be fun. Not sure what I am supposed to do the rest of the week.

I’ll definitely be tuning into the TNF game rooting hard for the Patriots to get that third win.
 
The Ghost said:
Ya seriously it’s tough to focus on anything else. Going to a Christmas village tonight with my family, that’ll be fun. Not sure what I am supposed to do the rest of the week.

I’ll definitely be tuning into the TNF game rooting hard for the Patriots to get that third win.
Click to expand...
The wife loves and hates Miami doing so well. She hates the fact that I am consumed by football and loves the fact I'm very happy with the way Miami is playing. I just received a t-shirt and dolphin socks from her relatives in NJ. I was at the NYJ / Miami game with them and they saw me lose my mind.
 
Finsational said:
Long time to wait for a game. Sucks when we are actually good and want another game to happen sooner ( guess this is a great problem to have ) Generally when I go out I have something Dolphins on be it a hoodie, t-shirt or hat and people are saying how good Miami looks. Even most of my co-workers including that Washington QB Howell fan swallowed his pride and congratulated me on the beatdown. I've even noticed some Miami fans now in North Carolina. Don't know if they were closet or bandwagon people but it is nice to see people taking notice. We have suffered long enough, it's our time. I had a preseason bet with another co-worker about Tua guaranteeing 4500 yards and 40 TD's. Looks like I will lose the 40 TD's but it was a worthy gamble.
Click to expand...

Think of this as yet another great benefit in time, when the Dolphins could use some help to become as good as as they can possibly be.

The list of Injured players is again becoming far too big for anyones taste, and an extra bit of time to rest and get stronger allows many to get ready for what will be an interesting final stretch to the regular season.
 
The Ghost said:
Ya seriously it’s tough to focus on anything else. Going to a Christmas village tonight with my family, that’ll be fun. Not sure what I am supposed to do the rest of the week.

I’ll definitely be tuning into the TNF game rooting hard for the Patriots to get that third win.
Click to expand...
Yeah I would love to see the Pats go on a nice little run to end the season. That would accomplish 3 things:

1. Keep them from drafting Williams/Maye
2. Giving losses to Buf, KC, and/or Pit
3. Give the franchise/fanbase just enough hope so that they run it back with Mac Jones and the same coaching staff
 
Bummer my Sunday afternoon is free so I could have watched the game if it was then. Monday I'll be on a trip with a special friend who I dearly love, and we'll only have two nights together... ahhh so our time is precious. We'll be in the mountains with no service at all, with the closest connection to possibly stream would be 20 miles away. I wouldn't feel right leaving for several hours to stream this one! Ooof I have much love for this woman.

Well it looks like I'll be catching the highlights and tuning into the GameDay thread on Wednesday when I'm back in service 😪
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom