Monday live Camp observations

Good to get to see the players in pads.



Short practice today about an hour and fifteen mins.



I’m writing these thoughts in sequential order as I recorded them.



Raheem rocking the orange jersey.



Biggest difference I see with Jaelyn Phillips is comfortability with his personal struggle with perfecting techniques, he often is hard on himself early in processes then once he figures it out he can unleash the unreal talent, kind of what happened at the U and his first year and as a dolphin his first year.



There is no figuring techniques out like I saw last year, he’s at a different starting point this year, soooo I’ll say top 5 in voting for DPOY.



It’s interesting to see Chubb and Phillips just by themselves while they go through their Kung Foo fighting session, it’s pretty cool to watch that level of athlete doing hand work and coordination, it’s all about counters and different pathways to the Qb, these two dudes are gonna hunt Qbs with a black belt around their waist.



Watching David Long in drills now, he’s obviously a smaller linebacker than your average Mike but compact and def in shape. Does not go less than 100 percent in all drills, that’s nice to see considering his last coach gave up on him because he thought he didn’t do enough to stay in shape.



Skylar early in practice had good protection on a 7 step drop, fires for his receiver on a twenty yard out pattern, ball was a little behind but Bethel makes a nice adjustment and undercuts the route for a clean pick.



Tua tries the same play to the other side for Hill and drops it softly into his hands, hill drops the toes for a twenty yard pass and catch.



Pili makes a nice play where he came all the way down the line of scrimmage, I mean all the way to the sideline to make the stop for no gain.Looks like the runner took too deep of an angle on the stretch.



Tyreek takes the end around, it’s him and David Long in space way outside, I’d have to see it again to see if Hill Juked him or Long just let up and let him go by because he had the play snuffed out.



Long was in great position that’s for sure.



Higgins with a drop on an short outlet pass where the timing was botched



Blown assignment by the Oline, JP with an easy untouched sack.



First great improv play by Tua, he needed to step up quick and shuffle to the right all inside the pocket, this bought him and Ez the time to find wide open space in the coverage, Tua fired a bullet between the numbers while moving his feet, Ez had no one near him so he turned it upfield for a big 40 yard gain.



Skylar to Huggins on a deep slant that turned into a 50/50 ball, Highins leaps and extends his reach higher than the defender catching the ball at its highest point, full 360 here with his Momentum and sticks the dismount on his feet then turns upfield, maybe scores, great play.



Cam smith with a great play, he followed Berrios from the other side of the formation all the way to the sideline all the time staying in the back pocket, then times the pass deflection by leaving his feet and extending with his hands to deflect.Well done rook. He did come up grabbing at his groin but stayed in.Pass by Skylar was on point after his rollout.



Man, Waddle with the huge drop, he beat his man big time on the post, Skylar with a great pass right thru the hands. Just gonna have to live with this issue. This was a 70 yard TD drop.



Noticing Skylar attacking the defense with intermediate and deep shots.



Tua with quick everything on a three stop RPO fake, bullet to Smythe in the middle splitting defenders, nice gain , fast process.



Tua to Ez for the completion on a quick stop route at 7 yards where Ez extends his hands way away from his body, secures, and turns upfield.



Austin Jackson handles Agude two times.



Cam smith, floats in the slot recognizes a quick dig route and really explodes off his back foot to make the pass deflection, almost a pick, Skylar at Qb but it wasn’t his fault, nice play rook.



Skylar with a very nice deep slant to berrios in traffic, nice throw and catch, timing was perfect.



Tua drops, steps up throws a deep out for the completion, didn’t see who caught it. Elliot on the coverage, good timing play.



White unis are much harder to read than the aqua jerseys, plus a lot of guys fold their shirts up and it blocks their numbers.



jP goes one on one with lCedric Ogbuehi, it was like watching Allen Iverson get around a defender, there was no contact, Sack.



Jaelyn from the other side wins again with another sack, this was a blindside strip sack opp.Qb never saw him.



Iggy still lining up opposite X… for now.



Lot of Phillips and Chubb playing def end on a four man line with Wilkins and Seiler.



Holland wins on the stretch zone play meeting and pushing Ahmed out of bounce, with some mustard.



Ahmed with a nice gain inside, humming bird feet thru some traffic, maybe five yards.



Ez flashing hard, nice play down the seam, tight end route there. Nice pass from Tua, Tua is very accurate today, calm.



Christian Wilkins knifes the gap, TFL, talks shit to offense, rinse repeat.



Bradley Chubb beats left tackle, didn’t get the number, easy sack.



Raekwon Davis’s turn to split and win, runner tried to bounce but Long awaits and eats.



I mean we were great against the run last year but this year we should be better with this dude in the middle.



David Long watches the ball carrier, meets the runner in the hole and POP.. play dead.



X is fully clothed in sweat gear today, not one part of his body showing..



Waddle running full speed extends vertically and catches a deep slant down the middle, nice throw and catch. No yac



Can’t tell if it was Achane or Ahmed but the best run of the day, nice blocking, runner followed his blocks very nice big big gain.



Only difference between the two is Achane is thicker from the waist down.



Lol, whole defense bites the cheese and goes right with the fake, except David Long, he’s reading his keys pre snap with some Zach Thomas like diagnosis. No gain.



Then proceeds to talk some shit to the offense’s direction who are all standing behind the offense when they’re in action.



Nice little inside run by one of the twins..5-7 yards.



White to waddle, quick hitter for 7 yards Waddle extends arms to make catch with hands.



Cam Smith lining up on both sides.



I think Tyreek is toning it down a bit on purpose, he made some nice plays today, 3-4 catches some deep outs etc..I get the feeling he got spooked by Ramsey, Perhaps he doesn’t want to shred anyone else’s knees.



DAMN!!! David Long attacks the hole and down goes Frazier, TFL with authority.Dude let out a scream that made everyone stop and look, fans and players.



Last play Tua tries downfield to Waddle, waddle has position in front of Wasdle but Holland extends over the top without interfering and knocks the ball away.



Waddle first man on the jugs



Agude carrying pads to the locker.



Julian Hill last man on the field working on getting off the LOS.



I gave him a Shout out and he actually came over to say what’s up and shake my hand, great size and good symmetrical balance in his body, I’ll root for him.



I thought there was some nice back and forth, Tua was pretty sharp, looks like he’s moving his feet in the pocket better stepping up a little more.



Cam smith, JP, David Long, Ez..Higgins, looked real nice.



It’s real hard to get the Oline right from the stands, if they go full pads again I’ll try to roam a bit.



See y’all tomorrow.