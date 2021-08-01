Monday & Tuesday Camp Report

FH,



My old man and I represent two generations that bleed Aqua and Orange.



Him and I have hit a number of Fins bucket list moments through the years. Marino's jersey retirement game in the rain against Baltimore, Marino HOF induction, and so on.



One trip we always talked about was heading south to attend training camp and get a fresh look at the squad ourselves.



My pops has been stubborn, not convinced that the rosters we have boasted in recent years past were even worthy of an up close look, haha.



Well times of change are afoot and we are going this week! Super stoked.



I'm planning a ledger or play by play if you will of all 11 on 11 and redzone work to post for all to enjoy.



I'm going to do my best to provide for in depth info like position groupings, formations and how quickly Tua moves through his progressions. Attempting to be a little more substantive then the tweets we are all at the mercy of.



And yes, my insights will be far more insightful and objective than Omar's....



Not saying much, anyways...



It's tough to watch everything all at once so I'm prioritizing a hit list so to speak of my top players to individually report on.



On D I'm planning to be highly focused on Iggy, Holland, Trill, Coleman, Phillips (if healthy), Sieler, Ledbetter, Butler.



On O outside of the obvious, Oline is getting heavy scrutiny across the board (especially Dieter), Scarlett and Doaks, and of course Waddle and Long.



On Specials, apparently Palardy is kicking the stuffing out of the ball. I will confirm. Sanders is money, no evaluation needed.



Tuesday is also the first padded practice which it will be sick to see the dynamic of how things change from Monday in shells to live bullets.



To get the FH fam involved I wanted to give you some skin in the game. Make me a case for an individual player that perhaps needs a close look that I should be adding into the mix here.



I have tried to mix up the reasons, players I just like, guys we will be counting on that are new or unproven, and guys who could surprise.



I will try to have the complete write up by mid week.



Hit me....