 Monkey off his back... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Monkey off his back...

TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Club Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,454
Reaction score
1,880
Location
FLORIDA
Haven't seen anyone state how great it is that Tua finally got this monkey off his back as they say in that he hadn't beaten Buffalo and for the last couple of years, when a big game like this came around he'd not perform well, so the narrative was he could only beat the easy teams.

Oh the Bills tried for sure to bust him up (again) not only to derail him, but our season (again), however it failed, we won, and Tua is ready to go for the next game on a short week.

Props to the kid and hopefully he conquers the next narrative which would be that the weather is his Achilles heel.

arnold schwarzenegger predator GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom