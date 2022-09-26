Haven't seen anyone state how great it is that Tua finally got this monkey off his back as they say in that he hadn't beaten Buffalo and for the last couple of years, when a big game like this came around he'd not perform well, so the narrative was he could only beat the easy teams.Oh the Bills tried for sure to bust him up (again) not only to derail him, but our season (again), however it failed, we won, and Tua is ready to go for the next game on a short week.Props to the kid and hopefully he conquers the next narrative which would be that the weather is his Achilles heel.