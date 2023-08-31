 Montana says Marino was the GOAT, not him or Brady | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Montana says Marino was the GOAT, not him or Brady

Besides actually winning super bowl titles, I'm not sure any other football experience matched the first time I saw Dan Marino play as a Miami Dolphin.

Holy cow, a word used by Joe Montana, probably best fits my reaction back then in a Monday nighter against the Raiders.

Goosebumps for sure. He was special.
 
Im gonna get killed which is not going to be fair. There's a reason 13 is my lucky number & Dan my sports hero. But Brady is the greatest QB in NFL history. Period.

I wish you could convince me it's even a debate because you can throw team at me ALL day long but I have seen Brady bring back said bad-ass teams from behind time... & time... & annoyingly time again way too many times. I have seen Belicheat spread out those offenses 5 wide from the very first snap of the game & let Brady do what he does time... & time... & annoyingly time again way too many times.

There's a reason why the Giants are my 2nd favorite team in the league. If not for them, the only thing this franchise has to hold over others is the perfect season & that monolith of a QB almost took that away from us as well.

And if you can please stop hating me enough right now to understand HOW FERVENTLY I despise Tom Brady, how amazing Brady must be to make a fan who's love of football goes 50/50 with his father & Dan Marino, bend the knee.

If you want to tell me Marino is the greatest passer the league has ever seen- certify that.
 
marino13zach54 said:
No hate. Did you read the article? Montana makes a distinction between “greatest” and “best” - the former is associated w team achievements like championships, the latter based on pure ability / talent - to which he says Marino was the best and gives his reasons.
 
