More Bills Drama One Week Before TC

He's a top 3 passer at the moment.The real problem with the Bills here is... Josh Allen is their best RB, and he's not that good of a passer. If the plan is to have him run less, the running game suffers and so does the passing game, and there's no way they're getting rid of him. Lose lose.
He's really not... Rating? 8th, YPA? 7th, TD%? 3rd, INT% 24th(Ooof), Comp%? 22nd... How does that translate to top 3 passer?He's a top 3 passer at the moment.
He would be one of my top targets for a QB if we were looking to trade for one.He's really not... Rating? 8th, YPA? 7th, TD%? 3rd, INT% 24th(Ooof), Comp%? 22nd... How does that translate to top 3 passer?
Good for you :)He would be one of my top targets for a QB if we were looking to trade for one.
As much as I like Tua I would rather have Allen.
Are you talking about the Bills... or the Ravens?The real problem with the Bills here is... Josh Allen is their best RB, and he's not that good of a passer. If the plan is to have him run less, the running game suffers and so does the passing game, and there's no way they're getting rid of him. Lose lose.
Allen is a big boy. He has been taking hits year after year and I have yet to see him miss a complete game. When he runs with the ball he is not just looking for the sticks. If he had another good WR that team would probably be fighting the Chiefs in the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP game every year.I wouldn’t, with the way that Allen plays, he will have a shorter career than Tua. Once Allen is no longer able to run, he is done.