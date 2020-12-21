More Buzz Than 2016 Team

Why does it seem that the fan base is more excited this years playoff run than in 2016. That team was much more talented on paper.

Gase at that time was seen as a good coach, capable of getting Tanny to the next level, of course we and the jets find out later that he was a joke.

There is a totally different vibe about this team. It maybe one of the most popular teams i've seen in Dolphin history despite the lack of star power

or talent on offense especially. I could see this team winning in the playoffs with lesser talent than that 2016 team. I'm bouncing off the walls when

we play, can't say I felt the same in 2016 outside of that Steeler regular season win when Ajaye went crazy.

I love this team and will never forget how special this year was though I know we may not make the playoffs.