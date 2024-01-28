 More context from our 1st Rd loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More context from our 1st Rd loss

Some aren’t gonna want to hear it, but I will pound the table in the name of context mattering.

KC is officially 1 half away from yet another SB appearance and they are making the #1 seed and presumptive NFL MVP look absolutely silly in the process.

I’m of the firm opinion that the more you love a team, the more you overcomplicate the answers to their troubles. Passion and reason never mix and everyone in here is passionate about the Miami Dolphins.

Miami went into KC with a defense in absolute ruins and weren’t even close to being up to the task while facing the defending champs. Well so far, it looks like nobody is up to that task.

Yes, there’s work that needs to be done and plenty of offseason issues to fix, but maybe Mike McD isn’t a moron and maybe we are actually moving in the right direction. I dunno, just food for thought…
 
The time for doom in gloom and all these negative posts were in 2014 2018 2019. Not now. We are heading in right direction. But a lot of guys just don’t know ball or watch tape.
 
bane said:
The time for doom in gloom and all these negative posts were in 2014 2018 2019. Not now. We are heading in right direction. But a lot of guys just don’t know ball or watch tape.
Please watch tape of our last 3 games and get back to us...
 
bane said:
The time for doom in gloom and all these negative posts were in 2014 2018 2019. Not now. We are heading in right direction. But a lot of guys just don’t know ball or watch tape.
Headed in right direction but Grier has a lot of work to do to keep this train on the tracks with 29 FA’s
 
EPBro said:
Please watch tape of our last 3 games and get back to us...
Polishing a turd still leaves a turd ...just a rose colored glasses one

Miami is nowhere near AFC Championship caliber and never will be as long as they keep employing the softest players in the league
 
That’s my first article for this website
 
bane said:
The time for doom in gloom and all these negative posts were in 2014 2018 2019. Not now. We are heading in right direction. But a lot of guys just don’t know ball or watch tape.
Oh hell we had them then too.
 
