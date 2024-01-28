More context from our 1st Rd loss

Some aren’t gonna want to hear it, but I will pound the table in the name of context mattering.



KC is officially 1 half away from yet another SB appearance and they are making the #1 seed and presumptive NFL MVP look absolutely silly in the process.



I’m of the firm opinion that the more you love a team, the more you overcomplicate the answers to their troubles. Passion and reason never mix and everyone in here is passionate about the Miami Dolphins.



Miami went into KC with a defense in absolute ruins and weren’t even close to being up to the task while facing the defending champs. Well so far, it looks like nobody is up to that task.



Yes, there’s work that needs to be done and plenty of offseason issues to fix, but maybe Mike McD isn’t a moron and maybe we are actually moving in the right direction. I dunno, just food for thought…