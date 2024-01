Anvil35 said: With no proof of what the author contends, I will say this is nothing more than speculative! Click to expand...

While I agree that the article may be part speculation. The fact Dolphin players didn’t come out expressing surprise in Fangio leaving certainly seems to imply there were issues with Fangio, the defensive players and the other coaches.Mcdaniel has a coaching style which is quite different than other coaches around the league and I can see how this might have conflicted with an old time coach like Fangio.In the end, the Dolphins need coaches that the players believe in and want to work with. It appears there was some level of discomfort between Fangio and the players and possibly between Fangio and the other coaches.I doubt we will ever get the truth completely from those involved. Yet the reality Fangio is no longer in Miami andhopefully the Dolphins will hire a DC who can come in and continue to improve the overall play of the defense.