I agree with ESPN in that the Miami Dolphins deserve to be at the bottom of the trash heap.



We are the Detroit Lions of the yesteryears.



We have SUCKED!



Our coaches have sucked.



Our front office have sucked.



We let Brady trounce us for 2 decades. We had virtually ZERO answers.



We had coaches doing cocaine on video.



Players accused of racism.



We are the bottom of the barrel.



We deserve to be treated like the ugly stepchild!



Thank you ESPN!



Until we prove otherwise we suck!



So let’s prove it.



Personally I’m not on board for an 8-8 season.



I want 12-4 and a playoff bye.



Then ESPN can kiss our ASSES!