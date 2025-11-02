 More good news for Mcdaniel haters | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More good news for Mcdaniel haters

Please stop this nonsense. Should the Dolphins get blown out their next game or two McD will be fired.
Remember, after the Dolphins played without effort in the second half Thursday night against the Ravens, it became obvious that McD already has one foot out the door. A bad loss against the Bills is probably the end of McD's head coach duties; certainly a one sided loss against the Bills followed by a one sided loss to the Commanders would do it.
 
Stupid thread
Already been covered in the other 10 threads
Bad attempt at trolling
 
Yeah I keep seeing mcd stays unless the team quits on him.

A few more losses like the Browns and ravens one (which are absolutely still coming) and I think his head rolls.

Does that come the next 2 weeks? Idk. But I guarantee ya they are coming. The ugly losses part.
 
hoops said:
Yeah I keep seeing mcd stays unless the team quits on him.
Click to expand...
The team "quit on him" in the second half of the 2022 season, which is nearly three years ago.
But McD also quit on them. How many 4-yard pass plays do we have to see before people figure that out?
 
This is gonna end up being one of those grass is greener situations when this is all said and done. Were gonna get some Dan Campbell look alike to please all of you losers that are still in the closet and hes gonna end up being some retard that goes through 5 different OCs before he gets canned.




Glimpse into the future

finshc.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom