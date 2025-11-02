More good news for Mcdaniel haters

Fullytorqued
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2019
- Messages
- 807
- Reaction score
- 1,938
- Location
- Florida
The team "quit on him" in the second half of the 2022 season, which is nearly three years ago.Yeah I keep seeing mcd stays unless the team quits on him.
How many 4-yard pass plays do we have to see before people figure that out?
Ross to busy trying make Tua and McDaniel work versus starting over. Denver started over w no problem and it work.As long as Tua is the QB. He cannot throw or run. He can dink.
Ross should help Gm on blk Monday.McDaniel should not coach next year. Sure, keep him until you have a gm then let the gm hire someone