 More jaw dropping Tua stats!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

More jaw dropping Tua stats!!

Tua's also leading the NFL in completion %. The short-area pass game is just another thing Tua can excel at.

I argued that Tua should not be extended this past off-season. One issue I had is that several sub-par QBs had managed 1.5- or 2-seasons of statistically great production (e.g. Tannehill, Wentz, etc.).

3 straight years is big though. That's not something lackluster QBs do. If he can stop running into defenders on purpose he can lead this team for a decade and THAT was the point of the tank....

...find a franchise QB that could give you a window of 10+ years.
 
DrMultimedia said:
I'll still take wins against good teams as my favorite stat.
Agree. I think coming up big in the clutch is what Tua, and Miami, has to do to change the narrative.

It's not all on Tua, but I think his reliance on the big play hurt him sometimes last year. When he's patient, I think Tua is at his best
Don't force the action downfield. That's how the Dolphins have been winning of late.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
You are confusing "narrative" with "thoughtless dribble". - LOL
 
I doubt Tua, by himself, in the game of American football, can beat any NFL team, let alone a losing NFL team.

Despite this fact, people keep saying Tua needs to beat winning teams.

Tua, by himself, has never challenged an entire NFL team. Ever. Nor will he ever. So, Tua beating a winning team is impossible.

Tua plays on a team. The team wins or loses, not Tua. When Miami loses, Miami lost the game. Same when Miami wins a game. The team won the game.

Why is that hard to understand for some?

Cognitive impairment?
 
Highzenga said:
That was a narrative last year until we beat Dallas. Tua has beaten good teams every year of his career
i think jason sanders and the defense had a lot to do with the dallas win. that win also wins a bit hollow since dallas are also chokers AND we didn't do the same thing against other good teams down the stretch. it is tough for me to celebrate the one win when we go 1-4 against the good teams down the stretch, or however it ended last year. when we go 4-1 against the good teams down the stretch, then the point is made, in my view.
 
Mello Yello said:
Tua is VERY good QB. However we should stop pretending he gets concussed because he runs into defenders. No, not at all. First one was a very common hit by the Bills LB, then a common sack by the Bengals DT, then a very common hit on the Packers game. QBs take those hits all the time. It’s just a matter of time before he gets concussed and maybe he will retire for good. The risk with Tua in that regard is HUGE, and that’s the reason why we should invest heavily in another top QB.
 
