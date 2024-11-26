More jaw dropping Tua stats!!

michaelscott
That was a narrative last year until we beat Dallas. Tua has beaten good teams every year of his career
Ya that is the best "team" stat.
Agree. I think coming up big in the clutch is what Tua, and Miami, has to do to change the narrative.
It's not all on Tua, but I think his reliance on the big play hurt him sometimes last year. When he's patient, I think Tua is at his best
Don't force the action downfield. That's how the Dolphins have been winning of late.
This ain’t no basketball forum.You are confusing "narrative" with "thoughtless dribble". - LOL
i think jason sanders and the defense had a lot to do with the dallas win. that win also wins a bit hollow since dallas are also chokers AND we didn't do the same thing against other good teams down the stretch. it is tough for me to celebrate the one win when we go 1-4 against the good teams down the stretch, or however it ended last year. when we go 4-1 against the good teams down the stretch, then the point is made, in my view.
Who would have thought anyone would make such a knee-jerk reply which showed I was RIGHT. Thank you for helping me make my point, with your "thoughtless dribble" of a reply. - LOL-LOL-LOL
Tua is VERY good QB. However we should stop pretending he gets concussed because he runs into defenders. No, not at all. First one was a very common hit by the Bills LB, then a common sack by the Bengals DT, then a very common hit on the Packers game. QBs take those hits all the time. It’s just a matter of time before he gets concussed and maybe he will retire for good. The risk with Tua in that regard is HUGE, and that’s the reason why we should invest heavily in another top QB.Tua's also leading the NFL in completion %. The short-area pass game is just another thing Tua can excel at.
I argued that Tua should not be extended this past off-season. One issue I had is that several sub-par QBs had managed 1.5- or 2-seasons of statistically great production (e.g. Tannehill, Wentz, etc.).
3 straight years is big though. That's not something lackluster QBs do. If he can stop running into defenders on purpose he can lead this team for a decade and THAT was the point of the tank....
...find a franchise QB that could give you a window of 10+ years.